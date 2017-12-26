BRIEF-Zhejiang Int'l Group says change of controlling shareholder and actual controller

Dec 26(Reuters) - Zhejiang Int‘l Group Co Ltd

* Says Zhejiang International Business Group Co Ltd is directly and indirectly holding 54.7 percent stake (113.4 million shares) in the co and becomes co’s controlling shareholder

* Says State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province becomes co’s actual controller

* Previous news was disclosed on July 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9Wzw98

