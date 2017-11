Nov 24 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Int‘l Group Co Ltd

* Says Zhejiang-based international trade firm and parties acting in concert will hold 54.7 percent stake in the co from 26.6 percent

* Says Zhejiang-based international trade firm will become controlling shareholder of the co

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/BWQpt2; goo.gl/ZNdS4y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)