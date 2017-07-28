BRIEF-Zhejiang Int'l says change of company's owner

July 28 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Int'l Group Co Ltd

* Says its owner Sinochem Group plans to sell its units' 58.25 million shares in the company, representing 28.08 percent of total issued share capital, to Zhejiang International Business Group Co Ltd

* Says State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the People's Government of Zhejiang Province will become company's owner after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vPMxjo

