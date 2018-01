Jan 4(Reuters) - Zhejiang Mizuda Printing & Dyeing Group Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned environmental protection subsidiary will set up a wholly owned clean energy subsidiary in Zhejiang, with registered capital of 50 million yuan, mainly for investment, construction, operation and management of waste incineration power generation BOO project

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/zMwjYj

