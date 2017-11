Nov 6(Reuters) - Zhejiang Sanwei Rubber Item Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 40.8 million yuan to set up a thermoelectric JV in Sanmen County, Zhejiang Province, with three individuals

* Says registered capital of the JV is 80 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gHGmww

