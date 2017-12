Dec 11(Reuters) - Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd

* Says co’s controlling shareholder, Wu Hongliang, plans to add up to 2 percent stake in the co within 12 months since Dec. 11, with investment amount of no less than 30 million yuan

* Says Wu Hongliang is holding 37.3 percent stake (149.2 million shares) in the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2TUnsS

