Dec 25 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 15 million yuan worth of equity of a Shanghai-based new energy firm at price of 47.3 million yuan

* Co will own 14.85 percent stake in new energy firm, lowering from 18.57 percent stake, after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/akfr5S

