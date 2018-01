Jan 12(Reuters) - Zhejiang Wanliyang Co Ltd

* Says co plans to boost Liaoning-based auto interior decoration unit’s registered capital by 226 million yuan to 300 million yuan

* Says co and partner will jointly invest 100 million yuan to set up auto parts JV and co will hold 50 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ubmfhb

