Oct 27(Reuters) - Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 308.1 million yuan to 346.6 million yuan

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 256.7 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are rapid development of passenger vehicles business and recovery of commercial vehicle and construction machinery industry as well as effective cost control Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VGvxyM Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)