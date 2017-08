July 28 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Yongan Rongtong Holdings Co Ltd

* Has noted the increase in the price of the shares of the company on 28 july

* Board was informed that co is currently negotiating with certain independent third parties in respect of a possible investment in a fund

* Save for the possible transaction, co is not aware of any reason for such increase in price of shares of co