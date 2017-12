Dec 4 (Reuters) - Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Co Ltd:

* SAYS OWNER WARNED BY SHENZHEN EXCHANGE FOR LATE DISCLOSURE OVER DEAL INVOLVING CO'S STAKE SALE TO KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD'S SHENZHEN UNIT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iHynPH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)