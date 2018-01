Jan 3 (Reuters) - Zhongmin Energy Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING JV WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF ABOUT 500 MILLION YUAN ($76.98 million) WITH PARTNERS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EGPt6i Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)