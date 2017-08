July 24 (Reuters) - Zhongzhu Healthcare Holding Co Ltd

* Says its fund plans to invest up to 300 million yuan ($44.46 million) in Beijing-based medical firm for up to 25 percent stake

* Says it scraps asset restructuring as concerning parties failed to reach agreement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2urLuGk; bit.ly/2tDJUnz

($1 = 6.7483 Chinese yuan renminbi)