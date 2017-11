Nov 6 (Reuters) - Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd :

* Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd clarifies on news item ‍“Zicom in talks with PE to raise 2 billion rupees”​

* News item relates to co’s unit Zicom SaaS Pvt Ltd

* Co’s unit Zicom SaaS looking at options of divesting part of its business‍​

