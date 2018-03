March 8 (Reuters) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc:

* ZIMMER BIOMET PRICES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC - HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $450 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS FLOATING RATE SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021

* ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC - HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 3.700% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2023