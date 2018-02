Feb 13 (Reuters) - Zion Oil And Gas Inc:

* ZION OIL AND GAS - DURING CURRENT OPEN HOLE WIRELINE LOGGING, SUBSEQUENT REAMING OPERATIONS IN MJ Z1 WELL, CO ENCOUNTERED FREE-FLOWING HYDROCARBONS

* ZION OIL AND GAS SAYS DECIDED TO CONTINUE TO DRILL UP TO ANOTHER 70 METERS AT THE MJ Z1 WELL Source text: (bit.ly/2o3ilOJ) Further company coverage: