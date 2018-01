Jan 2 (Reuters) - Zions Bancorp:

* ZIONS BANCORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN EMPLOYEES’ COMPENSATION RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* ZIONS BANCORP - EXPECTS TO INCUR INCREASE IN NONINTEREST EXPENSE IN Q4 2017 OF ABOUT $12 MILLION DUE TO CONTRIBUTION TO ZIONS BANCORPORATION FOUNDATION

* ZIONS BANCORP - WILL BE INCREASING ONGOING COMPENSATION FOR MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF ITS EMPLOYEES AS OF JAN 1, 2018