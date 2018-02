BRIEF-Zivo Bioscience And Tianjin Norland Biotech Execute LOI To Produce Zivo Algae Strain In China

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Zivo Bioscience Inc:

* ZIVO BIOSCIENCE AND TIANJIN NORLAND BIOTECH EXECUTE LETTER OF INTENT TO PRODUCE ZIVO ALGAE STRAIN IN CHINA FOR INTERNATIONAL AND DOMESTIC MARKETS

* ZIVO BIOSCIENCE INC - ‍ EXECUTED LETTER OF INTENT TO PRODUCE ITS PROPRIETARY ALGAE STRAIN AT TIANJIN NORLAND BIOTECH FACILITIES IN CHINA​

* ZIVO BIOSCIENCE INC - ‍ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL ENTER INTO DEFINITIVE, BINDING PRODUCTION AGREEMENT WITH TIANJIN NORLAND BIOTECH LATER IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: