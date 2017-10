BRIEF-Zix Corp reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Zix Corp

* Zix reports third quarter and nine month 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $16.6 million to $16.8 million

* Q3 revenue $16.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.8 million

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Reaffirms fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $0.10 to $0.12

* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 9 percent

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $65.5 million to $65.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S