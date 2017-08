Aug 3 (Reuters) - Zogenix Inc

* Says on august 1, co and Durect Corporation entered into a termination agreement - sec filing

* Agreement terminates the development and license agreement dated July 11, 2011, by and between company and Durect

* Under Durect agreement, Durect granted to company worldwide development and commercialization rights to relday