March 1 (Reuters) -

* ZOMATO ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT FROM ANT FINANCIAL

* ZOMATO SAYS ‍HAS RAISED $150 MLN IN A FRESH ROUND OF FUNDING FROM ANT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP​

* ZOMATO SAYS ‍ANT IS ALSO BUYING USD 50 MILLION WORTH OF SHARES FROM INFO EDGE TAKING TOTAL INVESTMENT FROM ANT IN ZOMATO TO USD 200 MILLION

* ZOMATO SAYS ‍THE TRANSACTION VALUES ZOMATO IN EXCESS OF USD 1 BLN​​