Feb 14 (Reuters) - Zoo Digital Group Plc:

* ANNOUNCES THAT HELEN GILDER, COMPANY‘S CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER CFO, WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY

* HELEN WILL CONTINUE AS CFO AND DIRECTOR FOR NEXT 6 MONTHS TO ENSURE AN ORDERLY HANDOVER TO HER SUCCESSOR

* COMPANY HAS BEGUN A PROCESS TO IDENTIFY AND RECRUIT HELEN SUCCESSOR