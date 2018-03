March 5 (Reuters) - Zoo Digital Group Plc:

* FULL YEAR REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE AT LEAST $28M (YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2017: $16.5M)​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS AND AT LEAST $2.3M (2017: $1.8M).​