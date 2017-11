Nov 14 (Reuters) - Zoom Corp

* Says co plans to set up a JV in Italy with Mogar Music S.p.A

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in sales of music devices

* Says co will hold 51 percent voting power in the JV and plans to raise voting power to 95 percent in the JV

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MEp1Mf

