BRIEF-Zooplus 9-mth EBT at EUR 4.2 mln

Nov 15 (Reuters) - ZOOPLUS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ZOOPLUS AG: SIGNIFICANT GROWTH ACCELERATION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* ‍SALES INCREASE 22% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN Q3 OF 2017 AFTER RISING 18% IN Q2​

* ‍COMPANY CONFIRMS SALES AND EARNINGS FORECAST UPDATED IN SEPTEMBER 2017 FOR FULL-YEAR 2017​

* ‍EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 AMOUNT TO EUR 4.2 M​

* ‍SALES IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR INCREASE 21% TO EUR 795 M​

* ‍EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 REACHED A LEVEL OF EUR 4.2 M (9M 2016: EUR 11.1 M)​

* EBT AFFECTED BY STRONGER EMPHASIS ON EXPANDING MARKET POSITION AND ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS​