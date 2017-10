BRIEF-Zooplus cuts 2017 forecast

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ZOOPLUS AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: ZOOPLUS AG: 2017 EARNINGS FORECAST REVISED TO ACCELERATE SALES GROWTH

* ‍IS REVISING ITS 2017 SALES FORECAST FROM ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF AT LEAST EUR 1,125 M TO A FORECAST NOW OF AROUND EUR 1,125 M​

* ‍TO REVISE ITS EXISTING FORECAST FOR EBT FOR 2017, REDUCING IT FROM A RANGE OF EUR 17 M TO EUR 22 M TO A SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION AMOUNT​

* SALES FORECAST BASED ON COMPANY‘S BUSINESS PERFORMANCE YEAR-TO-DATE AND CURRENT PROJECTION FOR SALES DEVELOPMENT GOING FORWARD,​

* REVISION PROMPTED BY STRATEGIC DECISION TO USE FUNDS TO INVEST MORE HEAVILY IN SUSTAINABLE GROWTH AND EXPANDING MARKET POSITION​