BRIEF-ZPG Plc posts FY pretax ‍profit of 48.1 mln pounds

Nov 29 (Reuters) - ZPG PLC:

* FY REVENUE INCREASE OF 24% TO £244.5 MILLION​

* ‍RECORD TRAFFIC OF 648 MILLION VISITS TO PLATFORM IN FY GENERATING RECORD OF OVER 56 MILLION PARTNER LEADS​

* ‍MANAGEMENT REMAINS COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR FY18​

* ‍ZPG HAS HAD A GOOD START TO 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR ACROSS BOTH DIVISIONS​

* FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX 48.1 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 46.2​ MILLION POUNDS

* SAYS ‍COMPANY MAINTAINS A TARGET DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO OF 35-45% OF PROFITS EXCLUDING SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS

* IN LIGHT OF CONTINUED MACROECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY FROM UK'S EU REFERENDUM, HAS BEEN NO MATERIAL CHANGE TO SEVERITY OF RISK FOR COMPANY THROUGHOUT YEAR​