BRIEF-ZPG Sells 200 Mln Stg Senior Notes Due 2023 At 3.750 Pct

Jan 18 (Reuters) - ZPG Plc:

* ZPG PLC - ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT IT ISSUED AND SOLD £200 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 ( “NOTES”) AT 3.750%

* ZPG PLC - PROCEEDS OF ISSUE AND SALE OF NOTES WILL BE USED TO REPAY ALL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER OUR EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* ZPG PLC - PROCEEDS OF ISSUE AND SALE OF NOTES WILL BE USED TO REPAY AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER OUR EXISTING TERM LOANS

* ZPG PLC - PROCEEDS OF ISSUE AND SALE OF NOTES WILL BE USED TO PAY CERTAIN COSTS, EXPENSES AND FEES RELATED TO, REFINANCING