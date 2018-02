BRIEF-Zscaler Inc ‍​Files For IPO Of Up To $100 Mln

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Zscaler Inc‍

* ZSCALER INC ‍​ FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION - SEC FILING

* ZSCALER INC SAYS APPLIED TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “ZS”

* ZSCALER, INC - MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS AND DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES ARE AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* ZSCALER, INC - CREDIT SUISSE, UBS INVESTMENT BANK, BAIRD, BTIG, NEEDHAM & COMPANY AND STEPHENS INC ARE ALSO AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* ZSCALER, INC - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text : bit.ly/2sB1Df6