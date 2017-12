Dec 29 (Reuters) - ZTE Corp:

* SAYS UNIT SCRAPS PLAN TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SHARES IN ZHONGHE QIUSHI FUND

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES TO DISMISS ITS GUANGXING YUNHE INDUSTRIAL EQUITY INVESTMENT FUND Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pSQDZn; bit.ly/2EeVreI Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)