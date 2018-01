BRIEF-ZTE Updates On Signing Of LOI With Shenzhen Vanke Real Estate

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Zte Corp:

* UPDATES ON SIGNING OF LETTER OF INTENT WITH SHENZHEN VANKE REAL ESTATE

* THERE REMAIN CERTAIN TERMS OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT THAT REQUIRE FURTHER CONFIRMATION BY TWO PARTIES.

* PARTIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A “SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT ON LETTER OF INTENT” ON 25 JANUARY 2018

* SUPPLEMENTAL DEAL STIPULATING THAT DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT SHOULD BE SIGNED NO LATER THAN 9 FEBRUARY 2018

* COMPANY WILL CONDUCT FURTHER NEGOTIATIONS WITH VANKE IN RESPECT OF DETAILS OF DEVELOPMENT