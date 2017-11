Nov 9 (Reuters) - ZUEBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG:

* RENTAL INCOME OF CHF 4.0 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR, 1.3% UP​

* H1 ‍OPERATING RESULT INCREASED BY 2.6% TO CHF 3.8 MILLION​

* H1 ‍NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AMOUNTED TO CHF 5.5 MILLION​