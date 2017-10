BRIEF-Zumiez Inc September sales rose 12.6 percent to $84.4 mln

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Zumiez Inc

* Zumiez Inc. reports September 2017 sales results

* September sales rose 12.6 percent to $84.4 million

* September same store sales rose 9.3 percent

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $241 million to $243 million

* Zumiez Inc - sees Q3 net income per diluted share of approximately $0.45 to $0.48​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $237.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zumiez Inc sees ‍Q3 comparable sales increase of between 6% and 7%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: