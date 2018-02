Feb 7 (Reuters) - Zumiez Inc:

* . REPORTS JANUARY 2018 SALES RESULTS

* JANUARY SALES ROSE 33.6 PERCENT TO $66 MILLION

* JANUARY SAME STORE SALES ROSE 6.3 PERCENT

* NOW EXPECTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE TOWARD HIGH-END OF MOST RECENT GUIDANCE RANGE OF $0.88 TO $0.90

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.89 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: