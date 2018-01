Jan 24 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group Ag:

* ADJUSTMENT OF FORECAST FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ‍GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF PROFESSIONAL LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS ALSO REMAINED BELOW EXPECTATIONS THROUGHOUT Q3​

* ZUMTOBEL GROUP - ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD NOW EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBIT OF EUR 15 TO 25 MILLION BASED ON A DECLINE IN REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY 8% FOR 2017/18 FY​

* SAYS BUSINESS HAS BEEN NEGATIVELY AFFECTED, ABOVE ALL, BY A SHARP DROP IN REVENUES IN GREAT BRITAIN