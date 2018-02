Feb 8 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance CEO SAYS ON CNBC:

* ‍​SEES FURTHER INSURANCE PRICE INCREASES IN 2018, CANNOT YET SAY HOW MUCH

* NOT NERVOUS ABOUT VOLATILITY IN MARKETS, WE STILL SEE MARKETS AS TRENDING UP AND EXPECT ECONOMIES TO DELIVER GDP GROWTH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)