BRIEF-‍Zutec Holding Applies For Listing, Issues New Shares

Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* ‍ZUTEC HOLDING AB SAYS TO ISSUE NEW SHARES, APPLIES FOR LISTING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH

* ZUTEC HOLDING SAYS OFFERS UP TO ‍2,083,334​ NEWLY ISSUED SHARES TO A TOTAL VALUE OF SEK 50 MILLION BEFORE COSTS

* ZUTEC HOLDING SAYS POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL ISSUE OF UP TO 312,500 SHARES CORRESPONDING TO UP TO SEK 7.5 MILLION WORTH OF SHARES IF ISSUE OVERSUBSCRIBED

* ZUTEC HOLDING SAYS PRICE FOR NEWLY ISSUED SHARES 24 SEK/SHARE

* ISSUE OF 80 PERCENT OF 50 MLN SEK OFFER IS GUARANTEED Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)