BRIEF-Zymeworks announces license agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Zymeworks Inc
* Zymeworks announces license agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to develop and commercialize next generation bispecific antibody therapeutics
* Says US$50 million upfront license fee paid to Zymeworks for up to six bispecific programs
* Says Zymeworks licenses azymetric and efect platforms to Janssen
* Says deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation
* Says co is eligible to potentially receive up to $282 million in development & up to US$1.12 billion in commercial milestone payments, tiered royalties
* Says Janssen also has option to develop two additional bispecific programs under agreement subject to a future option payment