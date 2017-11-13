FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zymeworks announces license agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovation
November 13, 2017

BRIEF-Zymeworks announces license agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Zymeworks Inc

* Zymeworks announces license agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to develop and commercialize next generation bispecific antibody therapeutics

* Says ‍US$50 million upfront license fee paid to Zymeworks for up to six bispecific programs​

* Says Zymeworks licenses azymetric and efect platforms to Janssen​

* Says ‍deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation​

* Says co is eligible to potentially receive up to $282 million in development & up to US$1.12 billion in commercial milestone payments, tiered royalties

* Says ‍Janssen also has option to develop two additional bispecific programs under agreement subject to a future option payment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

