BRIEF-Zynerba Pharma Plans To Conduct Single Pivotal Study Of ZYN002 In Fragile X Syndrome To Support NDA Filing

March 5 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE MEETING WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION AND PLANS TO CONDUCT A SINGLE PIVOTAL STUDY OF ZYN002 IN FRAGILE X SYNDROME TO SUPPORT AN NDA FILING

* ZYNERBA - EXPECTS TO INITIATE SINGLE PIVOTAL STUDY MID-YEAR 2018 TO SUPPORT NDA FOR ZYN002 IN FXS

* ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS FDA & CO ARE IN AGREEMENT OVER PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS FOR ZYN002 IN FRAGILE X SYNDROME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: