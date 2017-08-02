BRIEF-Zynga reports Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 bookings $209.2 million, up 20 percent

* Q2 revenue $209.2 million, up 15 percent

* Q2 average monthly active users 80 million versus 61 million

* Sees Q3 bookings of $205 million

* Sees Q3 revenue of $210 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted ebitda of $30 million

* Q2 average daily active users 21 million versus 18 million

* Zynga says entered 9-year lease term with Airbnb as an anchor tenant in co’s San Francisco headquarters which takes effect in Q1 2018

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.01