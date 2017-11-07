FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zynga reports Q3 EPS $0.02
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 11:43 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Zynga reports Q3 EPS $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc:

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02; Qtrly revenue $224.6 million, up 23 percent

* Says entered agreement to acquire Peak Games’ mobile card game studio for total consideration of $100 million in cash

* Qtrly bookings of $213.5 million, up 9 percent

* Qtrly average monthly active users 80 million versus 66 million

* Sees Q4 revenue of $215 million; Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Sees Q4 bookings of $210 million

* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $35 million

* Says this week, co will launch Words With Friends 2 to global audiences

* Qtrly average daily active users 21 million versus 18 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $207.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $218.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.