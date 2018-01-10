Brink's reports gold shipment theft, to incur $11 mln charge

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brink’s Co said on Wednesday an international gold shipment was stolen on Dec. 6 and the secure logistics firm said it would result in a fourth-quarter pretax charge of about $11 million.

The robbery is currently under investigation and the customer affected by the theft has been reimbursed, Brink’s said in a statement.

Due to the ongoing investigation and related security protocols, the company said it does not plan to make additional comments regarding the robbery.

Despite the charge, the company, which specializes in secure transportation and handling of currency and valuables, said it continues to expect to post strong fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)