3 days ago
Britain's SFO opens investigation into BATS in Africa
August 1, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 3 days ago

Britain's SFO opens investigation into BATS in Africa

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco said on Tuesday that Britain's Serious Fraud Office has opened a formal investigation into possible historic misconduct by the company in Africa.

The maker of tobacco brands including Dunhill and Lucky Strike said it has been investigating a number of allegations of misconduct, that were originally made towards the end of 2015, through its legal advisers and by liaising with the SFO.

The company said in a statement that it intends to co-operate with the investigation. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese; editing by Jason Neely)

