BAT trading in line, sees another year of earnings growth ​
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 13, 2017

BAT trading in line, sees another year of earnings growth ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco said on Wednesday it was continuing to perform well and it was confident it would deliver another year of good earnings growth at constant currency as its brands outperformed the industry.

BAT, which makes Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes, said in a second-half trading update that its markets in Canada, Germany, Romania, Bangladesh and Ukraine were performing well but conditions remained challenging in Russia, Brazil, South Africa and Malaysia. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
