LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British private equity group 3i posted a rise in net asset value (NAV) per share to 701 pence as of Dec. 2017 compared to 558 pence a year earlier, the FTSE 100 group said on Thursday.

Its total return was 19.4 percent for the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2017. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Simon Jessop)