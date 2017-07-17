London police charge man in connection with acid attack

(Reuters) - British police said on Monday they had charged a 19-year-old man in connection with an investigation into a noxious substance attack on a man and a woman on July 4.

Mustafa Ahmed was charged with grievous bodily harm and attempting wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, the London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. (bit.ly/2u2HLjz)

The victims, a woman in her 40's and a man is his 20's, were discharged from the hospital after treatment, the statement said.

On Friday, British police arrested two teenagers after five acid attacks on moped riders in less than 90 minutes across east London, which left several people with facial burns.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said the number of acid attacks appeared to have risen in the capital, though they remained relatively rare.