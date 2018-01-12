Car service Addison Lee's licence renewed in London

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Premium car service Addison Lee, the second biggest private hire service in London after Uber , has had its licence to operate in the British capital city renewed for five years, according to regulator Transport for London’s (TfL) website.

The move comes less than four months after TfL stripped Uber of its licence, citing problems with the company’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks - a decision Uber is appealing.

Addison Lee was granted a five-year licence in 2012, which was extended in 2017 for six months until the end of February this year.

The licence now expires on Feb. 28 2023, according to the TfL website. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)