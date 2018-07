FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Indian airline Vistara has confirmed an order for six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with an option to buy four more, the two companies said at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.

A Vistara passenger aircraft prepares for takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The deal for the ten planes would be worth around $2.8 billion at list prices.