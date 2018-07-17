Start-up backed by JetBlue founder commits to 60 Airbus A220 jets

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said on Tuesday a U.S. airline start-up backed by investors including JetBlue founder David Neeleman had signed a provisional deal to buy 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England.

Airline Weekly reported last month that Neeleman planned to buy 60 A220 planes, former known as the Bombardier CSeries, for a new airline that it said was tentatively called Moxy.