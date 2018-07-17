FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 2:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Start-up backed by JetBlue founder commits to 60 Airbus A220 jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said on Tuesday a U.S. airline start-up backed by investors including JetBlue founder David Neeleman had signed a provisional deal to buy 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England.

Airline Weekly reported last month that Neeleman planned to buy 60 A220 planes, former known as the Bombardier CSeries, for a new airline that it said was tentatively called Moxy.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
