July 18, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Airbus says Pratt & Whitney catching up on engine delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday that supplier Pratt & Whitney was catching up on engine delays and there would be an improvement especially in the second half of the year.

Airbus branded flags are seen at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Airbus has faced a backlog of up to 100 A320neo jets sitting on the ground outside factories without their engines due to delays in deliveries, mainly from U.S.-based Pratt & Whitney.

Airbus is holding an investor meeting on day three of the Farnborough Airshow near London.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter

